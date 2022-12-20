KFC BBL|12

Scorchers wary of Stoinis bounce back after twin ducks

Big-hitting allrounder Marcus Stoinis has used the Stars' week off to freshen up after a Covid infection and will be aiming to rebound from consecutive ducks against the Scorchers on Friday

AAP

20 December 2022, 07:44 PM AEST

