Scorchers wary of Stoinis bounce back after twin ducks

Perth Scorchers batter Josh Inglis says it would be naive and stupid to take Marcus Stoinis lightly in Friday's KFC BBL|12 clash with the Melbourne Stars in St Kilda.

The Aussie allrounder enters the match in a rare form slump after posting back-to-back ducks to start the season.

The 33-year-old also endured a lean run during Australia's recent Dettol ODI series win against England, posting scores of 12 and 13 from his two innings.

Those struggles were in stark contrast to his most telling display at the T20 World Cup when he thumped an unbeaten 59 off 18 balls to inspire Australia to victory against Sri Lanka in Perth.

Stoinis looms as a key figure in the Stars clash with the Scorchers at the CitiPower Centre on Friday afternoon, and Inglis is on alert to what his WA teammate might produce for the Stars.

"We'd be very naive and stupid not to (take the threat seriously)," Inglis said.

"He's been a fantastic player in this tournament since he started really.

"He's so powerful. Junction Oval is usually a pretty good wicket and not a very big ground either."

Stoinis isn't the only danger player the Scorchers will need to watch out for.

Former Scorcher Joe Clarke is fresh off an unbeaten 101 off 66 balls in the Stars' 38-run win over Hobart Hurricanes, while Trent Boult, Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile are proven match-winners with the ball.

Clarke said he was also keen to see what Stoinis could produce after recovering from a bout of Covid that has prevented him from fielding in the Stars opening two games of BBL|12.

"We've got a little bit of a break now … he's had a tough few days with getting Covid," Clarke said following his century last Friday.

"He'll be up there for the challenge … he seems in good spirits but it's not the same when you're not 100 per cent trying to play any sport."

However, the Scorchers also boast plenty of firepower.

Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis showed his class with 32 off 16 balls in Perth's eight-run loss to the Hurricanes on Monday, while Inglis cracked 62 off 37 deliveries.

But it's Scorchers paceman Jhye Richardson who has set the early standard with hauls of 3-26 and 4-9 since recovering from a heel injury.

"It's been amazing," Inglis said of Richardson's hot return.

"He's missed a fair bit of cricket recently, but the way he's almost clicked straight back into gear has been fantastic for us.

"He's been a wicket-taker and he hasn't leaked runs either. He looks really confident at the minute.

"We know how special he is and how talented he is."

Both the Scorchers and Stars are 1-1 after two games, with the two teams to do battle at the CitiPower Centre on Friday from 3.30pm live on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports.