Inglis blasts career-best as runs flow for overseas Aussies

Josh Inglis found his groove to belt the highest T20 score of his blossoming career but his untimely dismissal saw the rails come off as his Leicestershire side came up short in the UK's T20 Blast competition.

Chasing Yorkshire's mammoth 4-240, Leicestershire got off to a fast start thanks to Inglis' dynamic batting at the top of the order.

The Perth Scorchers' wicketkeeper-batter, who played more of a middle order role in the BBL last summer, crashed five sixes and seven fours in his 37-ball 82 to put the Foxes in the box seat.

However, when Inglis departed in the 13th over the chase faltered and they eventually fell 18 runs short.

The knock eclipses his previous highest scores of 73 off 46 for the Scorchers against the Hurricanes in BBL09 and 72no against the Renegades in BBL10.

"I'm happy with the way I played," Inglis said after the match.

"It was nice to get us off to a flyer and I felt if I was there at the end we would've won the game. Ultimately I got out and we didn't win the game.

"I felt like it's the best I've played since I've been over here. Earlier in the tournament I just wanted to get going and probably went a bit hard at the top and I just tried to play a bit more conventional today."

Inglis, who was born in Leeds, had previously scored 34, 24 and 7 before his breakout knock against the Vikings, who were inspired by Jonny Bairstow's 82 off 45 and a quickfire 44 from 21 by former Scorchers allrounder David Willey.

Fresh off a hat-trick a five-wicket haul, Chris Green was this time the hero with the bat for Middlesex in their high-scoring win over Hampshire.

Needing 40 off 27 when he came to the crease, Green smashed 26 off 13 balls to get Middlesex over the line in a thriller with only two balls remaining.

D'Arcy Short was the instrumental in setting Hampshire's imposing total of 215, top-scoring with 48 off 28 balls, his best score of the T20 Blast so far.

D'Arcy Short was amongst the runs in Hampshire's clash with Middlesex // Getty

Like most bowlers in the match, both Green (1-55 off four) and Short (0-18 off one) found it tough going at the bowling crease.

Travis Head made 27 from 22 in a comfortable win for Sussex over Essex, putting on 60 with former Melbourne Stars import Luke Wright, who struck 75 from 44 as the Sharks cruised past Essex's 8-128 with six overs to spare.

Cameron Bancroft (one off two) failed to make an impact with the bat as his Durham side fell to a narrow loss against Nottinghamshire.

In the UAE, James Faulkner's wicket glut continued for the Lahore Qalanders, taking 3-25 in his side's loss to the Quetta Gladiators. Faulkner has now taken 11 wickets in four PSL matches since the competition's resumption, including three three-wicket hauls.

Jake Weatherald's 48 off 41 was the Gladiators' top score, his second score of 40-plus in three games.

In response, Tim David (46 off 27) gave the Qalanders some hope with another impressive innings which included three sixes and four fours.

Ben Dunk (six off five) and Faulkner (12no off 12) were the other Aussies in the line-up.