KFC BBL|09

Philippe gloves chance to fine-tune for Big Bash final

The rising star opening bat is also the side's wicketkeeper and called in former Test 'keeper Brad Haddin to tune up for Saturday's final

Sam Ferris

6 February 2020, 11:06 AM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo