Paine gets behind Langer to endorse coach

Australia Test captain Tim Paine has strongly defended Justin Langer, following recent media reports of criticism of his coaching style and relationship with players.

Langer, who is in the final year of his contract as coach, was reportedly given strong feedback in an end-of-season review.

There has been media speculation about player unrest in the Australian dressing room since the shock 2-1 home series defeat to India in January.

The Nine newspapers' reports have detailed players are determined to take greater control of the team, with Langer delegating more.

But Paine believes the reported issues have been overblown.

"We had a team review at the end of the Indian series which is pretty common practice in professional sports," he told reporters from Brisbane, where he is attending a coaching accreditation program.

"From Justin to our last player, everyone got feedback.

"We'll be going to the Gold Coast in a couple of weeks' time to delve a little bit deeper into that.

"The whole idea of it being a review around Justin, or a review around players and staff is just common practice.

"JL's done a bloody good job in a really difficult time.

"We all feel now as a team we want to evolve and improve and JL's a part of that.

"It's not him by himself it's all of the coaching staff and all our players."

Tim Paine has been keeping an eye on England's form ahead of the #Ashes summer - and the Aussie Test skipper also shares his prediction for the #WTC21 Final... pic.twitter.com/zGO3hZbYxv June 14, 2021

Australia's white-ball teams are preparing to take on the West Indies and Bangladesh overseas in coming months, ahead of the T20 World Cup and the start of the Test summer in November with an historic match against Afghanistan in Hobart.

That will lead into a blockbuster Ashes campaign against England, who are reeling following their first series loss at home for seven years.

But Paine is not looking too far into England's heavy defeat to New Zealand.

"New Zealand are a good team, and secondly I think it's a really different team England put on the field to what we're probably going to see in the Ashes so I didn't pay a whole heap of attention to it," Paine said.

"We know when they come here they're going to get Ben Stokes, going to have Jofra Archer, they're probably going to play a spinner, and a few other guys to really strengthen their depth."