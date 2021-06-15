Vodafone Ashes 2021-22

Paine gets behind Langer to endorse coach

Test captain Tim Paine believes recent reports of criticism of Australia coach Justin Langer's leadership style have been overblown

AAP

15 June 2021, 08:06 AM AEST

