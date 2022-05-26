Langer opens up on exit as men's coach

Justin Langer has claimed "bull**** politics" within Cricket Australia played a role in his exit as men’s team head coach.

Langer quit as coach of Australia in February after being offered a six-month contract extension, terms which did not appeal having been at the helm as the team secured T20 World Cup and Ashes glory in the previous four months.

A breakdown in the relationship between Langer and a number of players contributed towards the 51-year-old’s exit.

A host of Australia's greatest players and former teammates of Langer, including fellow Western Australian Adam Gilchrist, close friend Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh, Matthew Hayden, Mark Waugh and the late Shane Warne, took umbrage at what they felt was mistreatment by CA.

The anger Langer felt was still evident on Wednesday when he recalled the conversation he had with CA’s then interim chair Richard Freudenstein the day after he quit as Australia coach.

"The first thing he said to me was, 'It must make you feel so good that all your mates are supporting you in the media,'" Langer told a Chamber of Commerce and Industry WA event in Perth.

"I said, 'Yeah it is, acting chairman, but with all due respect, those mates are also the all-time greats of Australian cricket. They are the fabric of Australian cricket. They are Australian cricket. They also work all around the world in cricket. So yeah, I'm glad my mates are looking after me. Imagine if you had have'.

"Ironically, the last six months of my coaching career were the most enjoyable period of 12 years of coaching.

"Not only did we win everything, but I had energy, and I had focus, and I was happy – besides the bulls*** politics."

Australia have since appointed Andrew McDonald as Langer's replacement, with New Zealand great Daniel Vettori and ex-Victoria and Melbourne Renegades assistant Andre Borovec joining Michael Di Venuto as his assistant coaches.

After resigning, Langer's name was immediately linked to the England men’s coaching position.

Langer, whose pride and passion for Australia is renowned, made it crystal clear he never considered the role.

"I've never spoken to English cricket," Langer said.

"The thought of coaching England (shakes his head fervently) ... mate!"

Langer is unsure what his next move will be but said staying in Western Australia with his family is his priority.

"I love WA. I love being home. I haven't been home for 31 years," he said.