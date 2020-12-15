Vodafone Test Series v India

Langer mulls opening options but Marnus not among them

Incumbent No.3 to stay put as Aussie brains trust ponder best opening combination for first Test against India

Andrew Ramsey in Adelaide

15 December 2020, 01:33 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

