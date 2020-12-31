Vodafone Test Series v India

Williamson jumps Smith, Kohli to be world's top Test batter

Australia batting icon Steve Smith falls out of the top two of the ICC Test batting rankings while active for the first time since 2015 as New Zealand skipper claims the top gong

AAP

31 December 2020, 05:38 PM AEST

