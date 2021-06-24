ICC World Test Championship

Kane's Black Caps the best ever: Hadlee

The Black Caps have been flooded with tributes after winning the World Test Championship final against India

AAP

24 June 2021, 08:02 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo