Garth's world: Irish allrounder at home in green

Irish allrounder Kim Garth is not convinced she will ever be able to replicate the stunning opening spell that ripped through defending WBBL champions Sydney Thunder last week.

But she does see the performance as proof the tough decision to walk away from Irish cricket is paying off – including a winter working with former Australia paceman Clint McKay – as she improves her all-round game in Weber WBBL|07.

Garth destroyed the Thunder top order at University of Tasmania Stadium last Tuesday, taking three wickets and bowling three maidens to help the Stars defend a below-par 7-108.

Her first double-wicket maiden removed opener Tahlia Wilson (0) and No.3 Phoebe Litchfield (0) with consecutive deliveries, before she had experienced batter Corinne Hall caught at slip in her third over, to have the remarkable figures of 3-3-0-3 in the Powerplay.

"It was honestly such a weird one," Garth told cricket.com.au of her spell. "We bowled second, and we could see the TV monitor beside us in the dugout (during the batting innings) and Issy Wong bowled really well for the Sydney Thunder and she was getting a lot of movement, so I was quite excited about that.

"My first couple of balls did a little bit but not much, then I honestly don't know how it happened.

"I just kept attacking the stumps, which is something our bowling coach Clint Mackay talks about a lot, and I just managed to find a really good groove.

"It wasn't actually swinging that much, but just enough, so I kept it simple and – sometimes it works and that was certainly one of them.

"You've just got to take those days when they come, because I don't think it's probably ever going to happen again."

It may not be replicated on the same scale but Garth has been impressive leading the Stars' pace attack this season; in last Saturday's second showdown against the Thunder in the space of five days, she picked up the huge wicket of India star Smriti Mandhana, and has nine wickets with an economy rate of 5.26 for the tournament to date.

Garth was awarded a Victoria contract ahead of the 2020-21 summer, after she made the call to relocate to Australia full-time after several summers playing Premier cricket in Melbourne.

Having made her international debut for Ireland aged 14 – and after last year being named their player of the decade – Garth wanted to experience life as a professional cricketer, something not currently possible in her country of birth.

Now, with two Victoria preseasons under her belt, she can see how that decision is paying off.

"We've been working with Clint McKay in the Victorian side as well (as the Stars), which has been awesome," Garth said.

"He was with us the whole way through preseason, he's very experienced himself and played a lot of cricket for Australia so it's been really nice to lean on him and pick his brains.

"(I've been working) more with the new ball, trying to consistently swing the ball and get it in good areas, plus a few small technical things in terms of attacking the crease and my jump as I bowl – just trying to tidy that up and be a bit more consistent with the new ball.

"And at the back end (of an innings), the work has been more based on my plans and how I go about attacking at the back end with my change-ups and that kind of thing."

Garth followed up her match-winning display of 3-11 against the Thunder with 44 not out from 29 deliveries against Hobart Hurricanes the following day.

The Stars lost internationals Mignon du Preez and Natalie Sciver during the off-season, creating an opportunity for the Irishwoman to bat in the middle-order in her first season at the club.

"When I first came over to Australia to play grade cricket I was certainly more of a bowler, but my batting has been something I've been working really hard on," she explained.

"I'm trying to turn myself into a genuine allrounder … I'm certainly not there yet but I think I'm getting there, and to be able to bat at five for the Stars is a really good opportunity."

Garth's bold call to move to Australia meant making the "really difficult" decision to walk away from playing for Ireland – at least for now – and she will not be part of their attempt to claim a place at the 2022 ODI World Cup when the qualifying event is held in Zimbabwe next month.

But her experience so far in Australia's semi-professional domestic set-up has reinforced to her why she made the decision.

"It's been incredible, I've loved it and you can see why the Australian women's side are so good – because the domestic set-up is so strong," Garth aid.

"We had a couple of games against NSW earlier this year where there would have been eight or nine internationals playing and they were just incredibly strong games of cricket, the highest standard, and I remember thinking at the time that's absolutely why I moved over."

Garth, who is playing for the Stars as one of their three internationals, lodged her application for permanent residency earlier this year.

It is her third Big Bash club, after stints as a replacement international at Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers, and the allrounder is hopeful this will be the last season where she will need to rely on being handed one of the limited spots reserved for overseas players.

"That's one of the reasons I made the decision to come over, to try and become a local player," she said.

"In terms of gaining contracts it was going to make it significantly easier to make sure I can play year- in, year-out over here.

"Hopefully that's done by next year and this is my last year as an international player."

The timing of her move to Australia meant Garth has not been home to Ireland or seen her family since Christmas 2019.

That is set to change at the end of the summer, as Australia lifts its strict border controls.

"My parents probably ask once a week when I'm coming home," she said.

"So I'm very relieved to see that the borders are opening and hopefully I'll be back at the end of the summer. I'm really looking forward to that."