Kit Week: Thirty years of Australian domestic kits

From the Vault: Chee Quee delivers a ton in 1994 final

Welcome to #KitWeek, where we're looking back on some of cricket's highest and lowest points from decades of coloured clothing.

Kit Week: The top 25 Australian kits of all time

With the the Big Bash League to begin a new era next Monday, September 20, when the new Nike brand kits are officially launched ahead of the 2021-22 season, we're reflecting on some of the best and worst kits from years gone by.

The kits of Australia's state teams will also take on a new look this summer, with the recruitment of New Balance and the pledge of a retro feel to this summer's kits, starting with next week's Marsh One-Day Cup.

We continue today with a look at 30 kits from the past 30 years of men's and women's domestic one-day cricket in Australia.

From Tasmania to Western Australia, from the early 90s to the late noughties and beyond, this is a random selection of state cricket uniforms, one per season from the past 30 seasons.

1991-92

Western Australia's Terry Alderman // Getty

1992-93

South Australia's James Brayshaw

1993-94

Victoria's Matthew Elliott in a match against South Australia // Getty

1994-95

Grown men wearing shorts

1995-96

WA's Mike Veletta and Adam Gilchrist // Getty

1996-97

Jason Gillespie, with ponytail flying // Getty

1997-98

Greg Matthews in one of his final games for NSW // Getty

1998-99

Queensland's Michael Miller // Getty

1999-00

Canberra Comets veteran Rod Tucker // Getty

2000-01

South Australia's Joanne Broadbent // Getty

2001-02

NSW players appeal for the wicket of Victoria's Mel Jones // Getty

2002-03

NSW Blues spinner Stuart MacGill celebrates a wicket // Getty

2003-04

2004-05

Tasmania's Damien Wright celebrates a wicket // Getty

2005-06

Victoria's Brad Hodge celebrates a century against WA // Getty

2006-07

A young Tim Paine stumps a young David Warner // Getty

2007-08

WA's Sean Ervine plays a sweep shot against Queensland // Getty

2008-09

Victoria's Kristen Beams bowls against Queensland // Getty

2009-10

WA's Brett Dorey and Queensland's Ben Laughlin // Getty

2010-11

Peter Siddle celebrates a wicket for Victoria // Getty

2011-12

Tasmania's James Faulkner attacks Victoria // Getty

2012-13

SA's Kane Richardson celebrates a wicket against WA // Getty

2013-14

Victoria's Elyse Villani is dismissed against NSW // Getty

2014-15

The 2014-15 Matador Cup is launched // Getty

2015-16

SA's Tegan McPharlin celebrates a wicket against NSW // Getty

2016-17

Tasmania's Cameron Boyce celebrates a wicket // Getty

2017-18

WA celebrate the wicket of NSW's Kurtis Patterson // Getty

2018-19

Victoria's Fawad Ahmed celebrates a wicket against Tasmania // Getty

2019-20

Queensland wearing a retro kit in 2019 // Getty

2020-21