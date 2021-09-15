Kit Week: Thirty years of Australian domestic kits
Ahead of the launch of Nike's new Big Bash kits, take a look at how domestic kits have evolved over the past 30 years
cricket.com.au
15 September 2021, 09:50 AM AEST
Welcome to #KitWeek, where we're looking back on some of cricket's highest and lowest points from decades of coloured clothing.
With the the Big Bash League to begin a new era next Monday, September 20, when the new Nike brand kits are officially launched ahead of the 2021-22 season, we're reflecting on some of the best and worst kits from years gone by.
The kits of Australia's state teams will also take on a new look this summer, with the recruitment of New Balance and the pledge of a retro feel to this summer's kits, starting with next week's Marsh One-Day Cup.
All this week, keep an eye on @cricketcomau's social channels for your chance to rate and review some of Australia's best and worst kits, while the @BBL and @WBBL channels will also be looking back on the highs and lows of cricketing fashion.
We continue today with a look at 30 kits from the past 30 years of men's and women's domestic one-day cricket in Australia.
From Tasmania to Western Australia, from the early 90s to the late noughties and beyond, this is a random selection of state cricket uniforms, one per season from the past 30 seasons.
1991-92
1992-93
1993-94
1994-95
1995-96
1996-97
1997-98
1998-99
1999-00
2000-01
2001-02
2002-03
2003-04
2004-05
2005-06
2006-07
2007-08
2008-09
2009-10
2010-11
2011-12
2012-13
2013-14
2014-15
2015-16
2016-17
2017-18
2018-19
2019-20
2020-21