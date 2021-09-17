The best BBL kits and forgotten international cameos

Welcome to #KitWeek, where we're looking back on some of cricket's highest and lowest points from decades of coloured clothing.

With the the Big Bash League to begin a new era next Monday, September 20, when the new Nike brand kits are officially launched ahead of the 2021-22 season, we're reflecting on some of the best and worst kits from years gone by.

We continue today with a look back at the KFC BBL's best kits from the past decade, as worn by players who completed some of the shortest international cameos in the competition's history - some which lasted just one game!

BBL|01

Shahid Afridi played seven games for the Renegades in BBL|01 // Getty

Roelof van der Merwe played three games for the Heat // Getty

Paul Collingwood played 10 games for the Scorchers in 2011 and 2012 // Getty

BBL|02

Saeed Ajmal played one game for the Strikers in 2012 // Getty

Faf du Plessis played one game for the Renegades in 2012 // Getty

Scott Styris played five games for the Hurricanes in BBL|02 // Getty

BBL|03

Mohammad Hafeez played one game for the Stars in 2014 // Getty

Tillakaratne Dilshan played four games for the Thunder // Getty

Chris Tremlett played one game for the Sydney Sixers // Getty

BBL|04

Ben Stokes played four games for the Renegades // Getty

Andrew Flintoff and Alex Hales played for the Heat and Hurricanes respectively // Getty

Riki Wessels played nine games for the Sixers // Getty

BBL|05

Mahela Jayawardena played seven games for the Strikers // Getty

Kiwi Henry Nicholls played two games as the Thunder won the title // Getty

Lendl Simmons played eight games for the Heat // Getty

BBL|06

Stuart Broad played eight games for the Hurricanes // Getty

Ish Sodhi played three games for the Strikers // Getty

Englishman Ian Bell played 10 matches for the Scorchers // Getty

BBL|07

Shadab Khan played three games for the Heat // Getty

Mitchell McClenaghan played 10 games for the Thunder // Getty

Tim Bresnan played 10 games for the Scorchers // Getty

BBL|08

Liam Plunkett played eight games for the Melbourne Stars // Getty

Usman Shinwari played seven games for the Renegades // Getty

Kiwi Anton Devcich played seven games for the Thunder // Getty

BBL|09

Morne Morkel played one game for the Scorchers // Getty

Samit Patel played eight games for the Renegades // Getty

Dale Steyn played four games for the Melbourne Stars // Getty

BBL|10

Jason Holder played three games for the Sydney Sixers // Getty

Englishman Joe Clarke played three games for the Scorchers // Getty