England Lions Tour of Australia

Patterson keen for early look at England's Ashes hopefuls

NSW batter Kurtis Patterson has an eye on next week's Australia A clash as he looks to force his way back into the Test reckoning

Sam Ferris

13 February 2020, 02:22 PM AEST

