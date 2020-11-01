Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Patterson's slips screamer sends Renshaw packing

Kurtis Patterson has snared an all-time classic slips catch for the NSW Blues in their Marsh Sheffield Shield clash with Queensland

Dave Middleton

1 November 2020, 03:35 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

