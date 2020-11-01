Patterson's slips screamer sends Renshaw packing

Patterson blinder seals Copeland's five-fa

Trent Copeland's excellent spell of bowling was always going to reap rewards in the wicket column, but nobody expected it to arrive in such spectacular fashion.

Matthew Renshaw had batted diligently for his 41 from 110 balls, but Copland's nagging line and length eventually proved too much as he drove at a full ball and edged wide of second slip.

Patterson, the former Test batsman wearing Copeland's baggy blue cap as well as his own, flung himself to his left at second slip and the catch stuck in his outstretched left hand.

Flying Patterson snares a screamer

It was a spectacular reward for Copeland as he claimed the fifth of Queensland's five second-innings wickets to fall at that stage, and the veteran seamer had figures of 5-6 in his 14th over.

The catch recalled Patterson's effort on his Test debut, when he took a sensational diving catch in his right hand at gully.

There was another brilliant catch on Sunday in the Sheffield Shield, when Shaun Marsh snared a one-handed catch off Lance Morris.