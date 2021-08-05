KFC BBL|11

Scorchers to unleash 'Wild Thing' in BBL|11

Perth lure WA product Lance Morris back from the Melbourne Stars to boost fast-bowling stocks ahead of new campaign

Dave Middleton

5 August 2021, 08:28 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo