Aussies bolster pace stocks with Neser & 'The Wild Thing'

Australia have called in exciting WA tearaway Lance Morris as well as Test capped Michael Neser as back-up pace options for the second NRMA Insurance Test against the West Indies in Adelaide.

With skipper Pat Cummins under an injury cloud after not bowling yesterday as Australia claimed a 164-run win in the series opener, Morris is a surprise pick to come into contention for Thursday's pink-ball clash.

Cummins said on Sunday he was confident he would recover from a "small strain" he suffered to his right thigh on day three of the first Test in time to retain his place, and said Scott Boland would likely replace him if he was unavailable.

Like last year's Adelaide Test when Cummins missed after being deemed a close COVID-19 contact, Steve Smith would captain the side in that scenario.

But the addition of the unheralded Morris particularly has set tongues wagging in cricket circles.

The rapid right-armer has collected 27 wickets in five matches for ladder leaders WA this Marsh Sheffield Shield season to top the wicket-takers tally, with his victims coming at an average of 18.40 and a strike-rate of 33.1.

"Michael (Neser) has been with the squad on a regular basis in past seasons and was simply outstanding in Adelaide last summer," said selection chair George Bailey. "He has continued to perform incredibly consistently since and will be warmly welcomed back.

"Lance is another of the outstanding young fast bowlers coming through the ranks. He has genuine pace and his ability to create opportunities for wickets is a real drawcard.

"It will be great experience for him to come into the environment."

Morris, 24, beat out the likes of Mark Steketee, who has also had a strong Sheffield Shield season as Neser's sidekick at the Bulls, and Sean Abbott for a spot in the squad.

While Cummins is the only bowler under a fitness cloud, the addition of both Morris and Neser indicates Australia want extra cover for their pace trio.

Josh Hazlewood (43 overs) and Mitchell Starc (45 overs) both had heavy workloads in a Perth contest that went the full five days, and there could be understandable caution given the tight turnarounds between Tests this summer.

Cameron Green is also still being managed carefully having come off a heavy diet of white-ball cricket in the lead-in to the Test season, with the Aussies take on South Africa in a three-Test series following the Adelaide clash.

Born in Busselton near the Margaret River, Morris was first seen in domestic cricket in the summer of 2019-20, when he turned out for the Melbourne Stars against the Renegades and was hammered for 33 from three wicket-less overs.

Nine months later he made his first-class debut for Western Australia against the Redbacks, knocking over Tom Cooper to claim a solitary wicket for the match.

After a promising 2021-22 summer in which he claimed 20 first-class wickets at 27.05, the right-armer has taken his game to a new level this season, with his lightning pace (he has consistently clocked speeds pushing towards 150kph) allied with a constantly threatening line and length.

Neser meanwhile played his lone Test in Adelaide last year when Cummins was struck down with COVID-19, taking two wickets, and the Queenslander has again been exceptional in the Marsh Sheffield Shield this season, claiming 24 wickets at 14.50.

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v West Indies

First Test: Australia won by 164 runs

Dec 8-12: Second Test, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Marquino Mindley, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas

