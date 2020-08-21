Two-time title winner makes cross-town move

A quiet word from Sydney Thunder captain Rachael Haynes has convinced two-time Sydney Sixers title winner Lauren Smith make a cross-town switch for the upcoming Rebel WBBL season.

The off-spinning allrounder has penned a two-year deal with the Thunder and is their second new arrival for WBBL|06, following the recruitment of Sammy-Jo Johnson from the Brisbane Heat.

Smith has been a staple of the Sixers’ side across the five WBBL seasons, picking up 40 wickets at 24.35 and helping the magenta team take out back-to-back titles in WBBL|02 and |03.

The 23-year-old has also proved one of the top fielders in the league, with a strong back catalogue of classic catches and direct-hit run outs to her name.

Best of Lauren Smith in the field

"Lauren’s champing at the bit to be able to showcase her skills and make an impact on the competition," Thunder coach Trevor Griffin said.

"She’s a real competitor in the field and has great control with her off-spin which is something that we need in our side.

"It’s great to have her on board and I’m really looking forward to working with her."

The Sixers have consistently fielded one of the league’s strongest line-ups, with a host of world-class allrounders including Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk and Erin Burns alongside keeper-bat Alyssa Healy.

By moving to the Thunder, Smith said she hoped to take on more of a leading role with both bat and ball, while the chance to work with both NSW teammate Haynes and English coach Griffin were also strong incentives.

"I’ve had five great seasons at the Sixers but I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to show off my bowling and batting at Thunder," Smith said.

"Rachael Haynes has been in my ear for a while about making the switch.

"She’s always been very supportive of my bowling and we work really well together.

"(Trevor and I) have been talking a lot over the last few weeks and have built a strong connection.

"I've heard great things about his coaching style so I'm really looking forward to working with him."

The Sixers celebrate their WBBL|03 triumph // Getty

Smith joins fellow offie Saskia Horley, leg-spinner Rachel Trenaman and left-armer Sam Bates as the four tweakers currently on the Thunders’ books, alongside a pace attack featuring South Africa fast bowler Shabnim Ismail, young gun Hannah Darlington and allrounder Johnson.

With Haynes the sole experienced batter alongside 20-year-old ‘keeper-bat Tahlia Wilson and 17-year-old Phoebe Litchfield, the Thunder could well look at strong overseas batting talent to fill their two remaining international berths.

Among those currently available are English trio Heather Knight, Danni Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont.

England captain Knight played for the Hurricanes last season, while Wyatt and Beaumont lined up for the Renegades, but both clubs have already filled their overseas quotas for the upcoming season.

WBBL|06 is scheduled to begin on October 17.

Sydney Thunder squad so far: Rachael Haynes (c) (Aus), Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail (SA), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Phoebe Litchfield, Lauren Smith, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson