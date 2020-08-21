Two-time title winner makes cross-town move

Spinner Lauren Smith has bid farewell to the Sixers and signed with the Thunder for WBBL|06

Laura Jolly

21 August 2020, 06:00 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

