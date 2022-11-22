KFC BBL|12

Perth terminate Evans deal after positive dope test

The Scorchers have parted ways with top draft pick Laurie Evans after he revealed a positive result on an anti-doping test during the English summer

Dave Middleton

22 November 2022, 01:36 PM AEST

