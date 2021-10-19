Neil-Smith subbed out of Shield clash with concussion

Tasmania's Lawrence Neil-Smith has been subbed out of the Sheffield Shield clash with Western Australia after failing a concussion test.

Neil-Smith, who snared a career-best 5-43 with the ball in WA's first innings, was struck on the helmet by a Lance Morris delivery while compiling a team-high 60 for Tasmania on Monday.

Although the 22-year-old was able to bat on after the hit, scoring a further 24 runs until dismissed on 60, he failed a concussion test on Tuesday morning and was ruled out for the final two days.

Paceman Riley Meredith has replaced him in the XI.

Rain washed out the entire morning session on day three, with a result unlikely given up to 35mm of rain is forecast for Tuesday, and up to 8mm on Wednesday.

The game was delicately poised after two days of action, with Western Australia 1-42 in their second innings for an overall lead of 28 after Tasmania were dismissed for 252 in their first innings.

Sam Whiteman is on 21, and Shaun Marsh is on nine.

Neil-Smith rocks WA for maiden five-wicket haul

Star WA paceman Jhye Richardson couldn't take part in the game on Monday after suffering back spasms during the warm-up.

But the 25-year-old has pulled up well overnight, and is expected to return to the field for the final day on Wednesday.

Richardson has been plagued by shoulder injuries in the past few years, and more recently battled a side strain and an ankle complaint.

