Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Neil-Smith subbed out of Shield clash with concussion

Riley Meredith comes into the Tasmania XI to replace allrounder after delayed onset of concusion symptoms, while WA were buoyed by promising news for Jhye Richardson

AAP

19 October 2021, 04:15 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo