Weber WBBL|08

Tahuhu, Jones return to WBBL to cover late arrivals

International commitments and home board requirements have seen the Thunder and Renegades call on replacement overseas players for the start of the season

Laura Jolly

13 October 2022, 03:22 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo