Tahuhu, Jones return to WBBL to cover late arrivals

Lea Tahuhu and Eve Jones will make surprise returns to the Weber WBBL this weekend, after signing on as overseas replacement players.

White Ferns veteran Tahuhu, who played for Melbourne Renegades from 2016-20, will wear lime green as she replaces Amy Jones for the Thunder's opening match on Friday.

The England keeper-bat has been required to miss the clash against Hobart Hurricanes as her workload is managed by the England and Wales Cricket Board following a packed home summer that ended late last month, but she will be available for Sunday's match against Perth Scorchers.

The Renegades meanwhile have secured the services of English batter Eve Jones as an overseas replacement for Harmanpreet Kaur, who will miss the Renegades’ first two matches as she captains India in the Asia Cup finals.

The left-handed batter played for the Renegades in WBBL|07, where she was the club's third-highest run scorer behind fellow overseas players Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Jones, who played alongside Sophie Molineux at Birmingham Phoenix at The Hundred in August, could slot in either as opener or in the middle order.

Eve Jones will re-join the Renegades for the start of the season // Getty

While Tahuhu is not a like-for-like replacement for Amy Jones, coach Trevor Griffin had already revealed local keeper Tahlia Wilson would take the gloves ahead of Jones throughout WBBL|08.

Tahuhu, who played a key role with the ball for New Zealand as they won Commonwealth Games bronze, will remain with the Thunder group throughout the first half of the season as cover for the pace attack as Hannah Darlington recovers from a knee injury.

However, she would only be eligible to play if one of the club's three main overseas players - Jones, Tammy Beaumont and Chloe Tryon - became unavailable, due to the league's limit of three overseas players per squad.

"I’m absolutely delighted to have Lea playing for us," Griffin said.

"She’s the fastest bowler in the world; she has plenty of experience including international matches, World Cups, she’s played in major T20 tournaments - including the WBBL and the UK – and has a wealth of knowledge."

The Sydney club are in a similar position to the Brisbane Heat, who will be without Danni Wyatt for the first week of the season due to ECB requirements, but in good news, fellow Englishwoman Beaumont has already touched down, scoring 61 off 47 balls in a warm-up match on Monday.

England pair Alice Capsey and Lauren Winfield-Hill have also landed in Australia and were introduced to their new Melbourne Stars teammates on Monday.

The Stars have not yet confirmed whether they will sign a replacement player for Jemimah Rodrigues, who is at the Asia Cup alongside Kaur and Brisbane Heat recruit Pooja Vastrakar.

Last week, Brisbane Heat announced they had signed New Zealand quick Jess Kerr – the sister of allrounder Amelia – as cover for Wyatt and Vastrakar for the opening week of the season.

Meanwhile the Thunder have also signed NSW-contracted player Saskia Horley – who recently made her debut for Scotland – as a local replacement for Darlington.

WBBL|08 begins in Mackay on Thursday night when Brisbane Heat host Sydney Sixers.

WBBL|08 marquees

Adelaide Strikers: Megan Schutt, Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown (all CA contracted), Laura Wolvaardt (SA), Deandra Dottin (WI)

Brisbane Heat: Jess Jonassen (CA), Pooja Vastrakar (Ind), Danni Wyatt (Eng), Amelia Kerr (NZ) Replacement marquee: Jess Kerr (NZ)

Hobart Hurricanes: Nicola Carey (CA), Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez (both SA), Hayley Jensen (NZ)

Melbourne Renegades: Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck (both CA, unavailable due to injury), Harmanpreet Kaur (Ind), Shabnim Ismail (SA), Hayley Matthews (WI) Replacement marquee: Eve Jones (Eng)

Melbourne Stars: Meg Lanning (unavailable), Annabel Sutherland (both CA), Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill (both Eng), Jemimah Rodrigues (Ind)

Perth Scorchers: Beth Mooney, Alana King (both CA), Sophie Devine, Maddy Green (both NZ), Marizanne Kapp (SA)

Sydney Sixers: Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (all CA), Sophie Ecclestone (Eng), Suzie Bates (NZ)

Sydney Thunder: Rachael Haynes (CA), Tammy Beaumont (Eng), Chloe Tryon (SA), Amy Jones (Eng) Replacement marquee: Lea Tahuhu (NZ)

