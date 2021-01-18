KFC BBL|10

Hatcher making the most of Stars opportunity

Melbourne Stars quick Liam Hatcher, player of the match against the Renegades, is thriving after his move to the BBL team this season from Sydney Thunder

AAP

18 January 2021, 08:32 AM AEST

