KFC BBL|12

No.1 pick Livingstone withdraws from BBL|12

The Renegades' platinum pick and World Cup-winning allrounder has pulled up of KFC BBL|12 citing his increased international workload

Jack Paynter

22 November 2022, 03:00 PM AEST

@jackpayn

