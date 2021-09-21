Stars sign England young gun for WBBL|07

Melbourne Stars have secured young England batter Maia Bouchier for the upcoming Weber WBBL season.

Boucher, who made her T20I debut against New Zealand earlier this month, caught the eye of the Stars with her pinch-hitting efforts for the Southern Brave in The Hundred, scoring 92 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 143.75.

Having expected last season's English imports Natalie Sciver and Katherine Brunt to be unavailable for WBBL|07 due to a conflicting tour of Pakistan, the Stars jumped at the chance to secure a young, uncapped talent.

That plan appeared under threat when the 22-year-old Bouchier was called into the England XI for their second T20 against the White Ferns in Hove, scoring 25 from 24 deliveries on debut.

However, with the England and Wales Cricket Board confirming Monday neither their men's or women's teams would travel to Pakistan next month, Bouchier's availability has been confirmed.

Bouchier (left) received her ODI cap from Danni Wyatt earlier this month // Getty

"Maia will be an important part of our squad this season and gives us added depth in our strong batting lineup," Stars coach Jarrad Loughman said.

"She had a good tournament at The Hundred and it was great to see her rewarded with her England selection.

"Maia's was a name we had as one to watch and we look forward to seeing what she can do in green this season."

It now appears unlikely Brunt or Sciver will return to the Stars, with the club having already filled their three overseas spots prior to the Pakistan tour being cancelled.

The Stars, who also have Irish allrounder Kim Garth on their books this season, are expected to reveal their third and final international in the coming week, while they also have three local spots to fill on their list.

Meanwhile Melbourne Renegades have confirmed their final two local signings for WBBL|07, with Rhiann O'Donnell returning to the club after several seasons out of the competition, alongside 16-year-old left-arm pace bowler Poppy Gardner.

In good news for the club, former Australia batter Jess Duffin is expected to take her place in the Renegades squad this season, after sitting out WBBL|06 due to concerns around quarantine and living in a bio-secure bubble following the birth of her first child.

The Renegades have yet to reveal who will fill their three overseas spots but are expected to do so later this week.

The Melbourne-based members of both squads will travel to Tasmania at the end of this week, where they will undergo a fortnight of hotel quarantine ahead of the season opener on October 14.

Melbourne Stars WBBL|07 squad so far: Meg Lanning (c), Elyse Villani, Annabel Sutherland, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth (Ire), Anna Lanning, Georgia Gall, Rhys McKenna, Erin Osborne, Maia Bouchier (Eng).

Melbourne Renegades WBBL|07 squad so far: Sophie Molineux* (c), Makinley Blows, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellen Falconer, Poppy Gardner, Holly Ferling, Ella Hayward, Carly Leeson, Rhiann O'Donnell, Georgia Wareham*, Courtney Webb