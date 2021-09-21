Weber WBBL|07

Stars sign England young gun for WBBL|07

Melbourne Stars have revealed their second overseas signing for the upcoming season, securing recent England debutante Maia Bouchier

Laura Jolly

21 September 2021, 08:40 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

