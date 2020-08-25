No.10 clubs fastest ever century in record partnership

Tail-ender Marchant de Lange smashed a 62-ball century batting at No.10, the fastest in Glamorgan's 100-year history, to keep his side alive in their Bob Willis Trophy match against Northamptonshire.

Coming to the crease with the score at 8-60 and with Glamorgan facing the prospect of an innings defeat, de Lange clubbed nine sixes and six fours in his 78-ball innings of 113, lifting his side to a total of 261.

The South African fast bowler, who averaged 15 with the bat in first-class cricket before this game, shared a record ninth-wicket partnership of 168 from 118 balls with No.7 Dan Douthwaite, who scored 86 from 92 balls.

De Lange then added another 33 with Australian No.11 Michael Hogan (21 not out) before he was the last man out.

It came after Hogan (33no from 20 balls) and Callum Taylor (106 from 94) had shared a record 124-run partnership for Glamorgan's final wicket in their first innings, lifting them from 9-135 to a total of 259.

Across both innings, Glamorgan have added a total 337 runs after their eighth wicket has fallen compared to 183 before the eighth wicket.

"It's incredible from a personal point of view," de Lange said.

"It's amazing to be in the record books. I just wanted to contribute to the team - I just tried to play ball by ball.

"Myself and Dan wanted a partnership, and we knew if we just got a bit of bat on that shorter side of the ground, it would go the distance. There's no secret to my batting: I try to see ball, hit ball, and keep it simple."

De Lange goes on the attack // Getty

After Northants had posted 332 in their first innings for a lead of 73, Glamorgan slumped to 5-16 and looked set to suffer an innings defeat when de Lange came to the crease with 14 runs still required just to make Northants bat again.

Douthwaite started the last assault before de Lange took up the attack, their incredible partnership included three overs from Blessing Muzarabani – who had earlier taken three wickets in his opening spell - that went for 47 runs.

Northants finished the day on 1-62, needing another 127 runs to win, but expected poor weather on the final day could end any hope either side has of a victory.