Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Harris’ latest double comes amid crowded field

In just seven Marsh Sheffield Shield games this season there have already eight 150-plus scores, with Marcus Harris acknowledging he needs to pile on yet more runs to come back into Test contention

Louis Cameron in Adelaide

6 November 2020, 05:30 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo