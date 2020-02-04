KFC BBL|09

Stoinis crowned BBL Player of the Tournament

Stars allrounder beats hot field to take home the trophy ahead of his must-win clash against the Thunder

Sam Ferris

4 February 2020, 07:30 AM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo