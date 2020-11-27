Dettol ODI Series v India

Stoinis injury may open door for Green, Henriques

A side injury to allrounder Marcus Stoinis has put allrounders Cameron Green and Moises Henriques on alert with the second ODI to be played Sunday afternoon

Sam Ferris at the SCG

27 November 2020, 11:11 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo