Stoinis injury may open door for Green, Henriques

Stoinis leaves the field mid-over with side injury

Australia allrounder Marcus Stoinis is in doubt for Sunday's second Dettol ODI Series clash against India, and possibly faces a long stint on the sidelines, after sustaining a side injury in Friday's win at the SCG.

Stoinis grimaced in pain after delivering the second ball of his seventh over of India's run chase. The allrounder immediately left the field with Glenn Maxwell completing the over.

A Cricket Australia spokesperson confirmed the 31-year-old suffered "left side pain" and will have scans over Friday night to determine the extent of the injury.

Stoinis was out for a golden duck batting at No.4 and was Australia's most frugal bowler with figures of 0-26 from his 6.2 overs.

With just one day between matches it appears unlikely Stoinis will play the second one-dayer, meaning seasoned campaigner Moises Henriques and uncapped young gun Cameron Green come into the selection frame.

Sean Abbott and Ashton Agar are the other allrounders in Australia's 18-player squad, but they are seen more as bowlers who bat rather than Stoinis, Henriques and Green who are stronger batters.

Steve Smith, who scored a rapid 62-ball century in the win, says Green's bowling could give him the edge over Henriques.

"I don't know how Stoin is, I haven't seen him but fingers crossed he's OK," Smith said.

"But if he's not then someone has to come in, and someone who's a bowler so perhaps Cameron.

"He's obviously started the Shield season really well, and he's a bright talent.

"I faced him for a couple of balls this afternoon in the nets before the game, it was the first time I've seen him bowl and he bowls a heavy ball.

"So he looks an impressive talent and if he gets an opportunity, hopefully he can take it with both hands."

Henriques has been in sublime touch to start the summer with two Marsh Sheffield Shield centuries for defending champions NSW after leading the Sydney Sixers to the KFC BBL title last summer with a strike rate of 148.

The 33-year-old has bowled just 10 overs this season but bowled alongside Green at the SCG nets on Thursday.

Green is in equally excellent red-ball form. His 197 against NSW was a career-best for the right-hander who averages 49.83 in first-class cricket.

The youngster has only just returned to bowling having suffered his second back stress fracture last summer but bowled with good pace and bounce during his handful of overs on Thursday afternoon.

Australia coach Justin Langer said Wednesday the two allrounders are at different ends of their careers and both provide strong selection cases.

"Mo is very, very experienced. He's in great form, deserves his opportunity back in the team on performance," Langer explained.

"Then you've got Cam Green, the youngster, 21 years old, huge potential.

"He's bowled the last two Shield games for Western Australia. I've said publicly if we're going to pick Cameron Green he has to be bowling in one-day cricket specifically, not so much in T20 cricket or Test cricket because we go for a different set up in those two forms of the game.

"He bowled well in the nets yesterday. He's a young fast bowler, he's 200cm, so we're obviously very sensitive to his physical health – he's had two stress fractures in the past.

"But he's up and running, he's bowling well and he's certainly given us another option at the selection table that is really positive and exciting."

Dettol ODI Series v India 2020

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

First ODI: November 27, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Second ODI: November 29, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Third ODI: December 2, Manuka Oval, 2.40pm AEDT

*The matches and travel remain subject to any relevant government restrictions or requirements