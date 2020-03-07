Marnus posts emotional ton in front of South African family

Marnus makes special maiden ODI hundred

Marnus Labuschagne has enjoyed a dream return to the nation of his birth, scoring an emotional century in front of 50 family members and friends in Potchefstroom.

Just 45 minutes from the town of Klerksdorp, where Labuschagne was born and lived until he emigrated to Australia at the age of nine, the right-hander carried Australia's innings in the third ODI against South Africa to register his maiden one-day international hundred.

With the Labuschagne clan crammed into the grandstand on the western side of Senwes Park, the right-hander took a risky second run when he was on 98, diving full length to make his ground just before the stumps were broken.

His jubilant support crew cheered wildly as Labuschagne jumped to his feet and acknowledged the Australian dressing-room before turning towards his family and holding his bat and helmet above his head.

He was dismissed in final over of the innings for 108 and before he walked off the field of play, he again turned and acknowledged his overjoyed friends and family.

"It was amazing," he told Super Sport at the innings break.

"I can't really describe it any other way. I think I carried on like a bit of a goose but it was amazing. To have 50 of my family members up there from all around South Africa, it was just really special.

"I left so young. I love representing Australia and it's my country. I was born in South Africa and there's definitely a little spot there in my heart for the country. But I'm Australian through and through."

Labuschagne's unconventional journey from Afrikaans-speaking youngster to Australian batting superstar has been well told, but it means most of his extended family – until this week – had yet to see him play a professional game in person.

A dozen family members were in the crowd when he was dismissed a golden duck in the second game in Bloemfontein on Wednesday, but today’s match was always going to be a more momentous occasion given the proximity to the town of his birth.

"It's a dream come true so we're very proud of him,” auntie Naudene said in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

"It's a proud feeling that you can't explain."

Labuschagne’s Brisbane-based mother and wife were also in the crowd in Potchefstroom and the 25-year-old’s century was generously applauded by the locals, who jammed into the grass banks that surround this boutique venue.

The joyous homecoming for Australia’s new No.4 added to the carnival atmosphere at Sewnes Park, where smoke from the barbeques that surround the perimeter of the ground – known as braais –wafted onto the playing area throughout the innings.

While the significance of scoring a century in his homeland won’t be lost on Labuschagne, it’s also a breakthrough moment in his one-day career, his maiden hundred coming in just his sixth ODI.

Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First T20: Australia won by 107 runs

Second T20: South Africa won by 12 runs

Third T20: Australia won by 97 runs

First ODI: South Africa won by 74 runs

Second ODI: South Africa won by six wickets

Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo