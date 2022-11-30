Labuschagne salutes as happy Perth memories roll on

Marnus kick-starts Test summer with composed ton

Marnus Labuschagne rekindled his love affair with the west after a three-year interlude, as the star No.3 brought up his eighth Test century on the opening day of the first NRMA Insurance Test against the West Indies.

Batting on a Perth Stadium strip which bears happy memories having scored 143 and 50 in Australia's most recent Test in the Western Australia capital before the pandemic, Labuschagne weathered a persistent Windies attack to reach triple-figures during Wednesday's final session.

After an engaging battle with Jayden Seales, the 28-year-old cut the young quick through the off-side to bring up the milestone, raising his bat as he ran down the pitch, exchanging an embrace with batting partner Steve Smith and soaking up applause from the modest crowd.

'Mr Reliable does it again': Marnus brings up eighth Test ton

The knock has tipped his batting average in Perth towards 150 after being player of the match against New Zealand here in 2019.

The presence of Smith at the other end when he got to his hundred was fitting given their close bond.

"It is the master and the apprentice," the pair’s former coach Justin Langer told Channel Seven.

"They have become great friends. They have helped each other, they love cricket and to be out there on such a great moment for Marnus, not only for Marnus, for the team, for his family.

"It's nice to have one of your best mates out there batting with you.”

It continues a remarkable start to Labuschagne’s career.

Among Australians, only Sir Donald Bradman, Neil Harvey, Mike Hussey, Steve Smith and Mark Taylor have scored more heavily than Labuschagne from their first 29 Tests.

Still at the crease late into day one and with another innings to bat, Labuschagne could yet add to his tally of more than 2,600 Test runs during this match.

It also maintains his perfect record of having scored centuries against each of the Test nations he has now played against, with this ton coming in his first long-form match against the Windies.

The Klerksdorp-born Queenslander will next month have the chance to extend that record to seven teams when he faces his native South Africa in three Tests.

This hundred may not have been his most fluent, with the Australians being forced to grind through the opening day against a Windies attack that has shown discipline but lacked penetration.

Labuschagne joined his state captain Usman Khawaja at the crease after the early loss of David Warner and the pair cautiously added 142 for the second wicket.

Seales troubled Labuschagne the most of the visiting bowlers, inducing an early edge from the Australian and drawing further false shots to frustrate the impressive youngster.

Labuschagne's admission, caught on Fox's stump mic, to Seales that "you've won the over" was typical of the right-hander's competitive approach to batting.

pic.twitter.com/7mPhT43GJ2 "You've won the over" Jayden Seales bowled without luck against Marnus Labuschagne in this little spell #AUSvWI November 30, 2022

"I'm still here so it's all right," a smiling Labuschagne said as he walked off at tea 19 runs short of his century.

He largely waited for the Windies bowlers to err rather than showing overt aggression, with an on-drive down the ground off Alzarri Joseph highlighting his supreme balance and technique.

Batting got easier in the final session as the ball softened, as the runs flowed in a second-wicket stand with his close friend Steve Smith.

Labuschagne has now scored hundreds in consecutive Tests having made 104 against Sri Lanka in Australia's most recent Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v West Indies

Nov 30 – Dec 4: First Test, Perth Stadium, 1:20pm AEDT

Dec 8-12: Second Test, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas

