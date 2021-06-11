England T20 Blast 2021

Labuschagne dominates in English T20 debut

Marnus Labuschagne hits a new career-best in a one-man show that nearly steals Glamorgan a win to showcase his T20 World Cup potential

Dave Middleton

11 June 2021, 09:08 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

