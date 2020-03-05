Duck can't detract from Marnus's family affair

Not even a rare failure with the bat could dampen the spirits of Marnus Labuschagne's extended family on Wednesday as they watched Australia's newest batting star play in person for the very first time.

More than a dozen of Labuschagne's family sat in the concrete-clad western stand at Bloemfontein's Mangaung Oval for the second ODI against South Africa, having driven five hours from their home town of Rustenburg, north-west of Johannesburg.

Up to 50 family members and friends are expected at the third match of the series in Potchefstroom on Saturday, but Wednesday's game was witnessed by mainly members of mother Alte's side of the family, including Marnus's younger cousins, who were proudly wearing yellow Australian tops bearing the Labuschagne name.

And in a staggering stroke of misfortune given the right-hander's remarkable run of form this summer, the Labuschagne clan watched their man register the first golden duck of his international career.

Not that they minded too much.

The Labuschagne clan all smiles despite Marnus's first-ball duck // cricket.com.au

"Hopefully we'll see him take a few catches or something," said auntie Naudene.

"We all ran down and took videos because we don't get to see him much. It was a great feeling to see him, but I think he felt very bad getting out first ball.

"It's a dream come true so we're very proud of him.

"It's a proud feeling that you can't explain."

Labuschagne's unconventional journey from Afrikaans-speaking youngster to Australian batting superstar has been well told, but it means most of his extended family – until today – had yet to see him play a professional game in person.

He has returned to his homeland to visit multiple times, including before this tour when he spent a week catching up with family and friends as well as visiting local schools and watching his cousins play a game for their first XI.

And despite being thousands of kilometres and multiple time zones away as Labuschagne has risen through the ranks, his South African family have watched every step of his journey.

"The games start at half-past one or two in the morning and I'm always watching," said his beaming grandmother Ansie.

"I watch Queensland games and the Big Bash too. I watch everything and I take photos of the TV.

"It's really a dream come true."

Two of Marnus's younger cousins proudly display the family name // cricket.com.au

Naudene added: "I (work) at the primary school and every time there's cricket on, I'll put it on my smartboard in class and the kids will watch with me at the break. My class is full of kids coming to watch him. My iPad is always with me so when I'm walking everywhere, I'm watching when they play."

Aunties Naudene and Marianne, mother Alte's two sisters, smiled as they recalled stories of their energetic nephew in his younger days growing up in Klerksdorp, when he used to don his pads, gloves and helmet and sit on the couch to watch whenever an international match was on television.

But they also remember a passionate and driven child who always appeared destined for greatness.

"He could never sit still," Marianne remembers. "When there was a break (during a game on TV), he would run outside and there was a brick wall and he would hit balls against the wall. And then he would run back in again.

"He used to try everything to bribe us to throw a bucket of balls at him so he could face even more balls than in the nets.

"I used to tell the kids at my school, 'One day you will see him get up for Australia … just keep your eye out'.

"We absolutely knew he was going to make it because he had so much dedication, but talent as well."

The family watches the action at Mangaung Oval // cricket.com.au

Naudene is unfazed about seeing her nephew wear Australian colours instead of the green of his homeland, but Marianne has no doubt about where her loyalties lie.

"I'm totally South African still," she says. "So I will cheer everything for Marnus, but everything else, I cheer for South Africa."

And they're also unperturbed by the fact the name Labuschagne, pronounced La-boo-skuk-nee in Afrikaans, has morphed into La-boo-shane since the family moved to Australia.

"That doesn't bother me," Naudene says. "He will be La-boo-shane, La-boo-skuk-nee, Lasagna, Loose-bus-change, whatever."

Adds Marianne: "He's Marnus to us. It's not a problem."

