Labuschagne clan to attend Australia ODIs en masse

Labuschagne relishing debut in native South Africa

Despite being more than 11,000 kilometres from home, Marnus Labuschagne will have a sizeable portion of the crowd on his side during Australia's ODI series in South Africa, with more than 20 members of his extended family to cheer him on from the stands.

Saturday's series opener in Paarl, a small town in the winelands of the Western Cape, will be Labuschagne's first match on South African soil since he was a child.

Australia's newest cricket star learnt the game in the small city of Klerksdorp, south west of Johannesburg, before he emigrated to Brisbane with his family at the age of 10.

There won't be any Labuschagnes in the crowd for Saturday's match on the south-west coast, but there will be plenty of support next week when the series moves inland for games in Bloemfontein and Potchefstroom, near where the right-hander grew up.

"Depends how many tickets there are," Labuschagne said when asked how many friends and family will be in the crowd.

"We've got a lot of family who will come to Bloemfontein and Potch. It's going to be very exciting for me, but as well for them.

"It's the first time they've probably seen me play cricket since I was a very small kid.

"Grandparents, aunties, uncles, friends, family friends, they're all coming down.

"Hopefully it'll be a nice moment for everyone."

Labuschagne hasn't been in South Africa since his honeymoon in 2017 and hasn't played a game of cricket here since 2003.

Now a proud Australian and Queenslander, he says the second and third matches of this series will be akin to playing a home Test at the Gabba.

"They saw me as a little kid just loving cricket growing up," he said, adding that his mother and possibly father will also fly from Brisbane to join the extended family in the crowd.

"They've seen my career from a distance, but haven't been able to see it unfold live.

"It's going to be a really nice moment to share that at the next two venues."

On the field, Labuschagne is determined to establish himself in Australia's one-day side after a breakthrough year in Test cricket.

The right-hander made a solid start to his ODI career in India last month and will again partner his batting ally Steve Smith in Australia's middle order against the Proteas.

"India was crazy," he said. "I loved the pressure and the atmosphere over there.

"Obviously that role at No.4 is something I want to make sure I continue to improve and make that a spot that I can continue to be successful in.

"It was disappointing that those two opportunities, I got 46 and 50, (but) I wasn't able to kick on.

"That was a learning experience for me - making sure that I time the back end of my innings right and don't pull the trigger too early."

Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First T20: Australia won by 107 runs

Second T20: South Africa won by 12 runs

Third T20: Australia won by 97 runs

First ODI: February 29 at Paarl (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second ODI: March 4 at Bloemfontein (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo