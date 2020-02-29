South Africa v Australia ODI - Men's

Labuschagne clan to attend Australia ODIs en masse

Back for his first game in his country of birth, Australia's new batting star is expecting plenty of family to attend the South Africa ODI series

Martin Smith in Paarl

29 February 2020, 11:44 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

