Labuschagne clan to attend Australia ODIs en masse
Back for his first game in his country of birth, Australia's new batting star is expecting plenty of family to attend the South Africa ODI series
Martin Smith in Paarl
29 February 2020, 11:44 AM AEST
Despite being more than 11,000 kilometres from home, Marnus Labuschagne will have a sizeable portion of the crowd on his side during Australia's ODI series in South Africa, with more than 20 members of his extended family to cheer him on from the stands.
Saturday's series opener in Paarl, a small town in the winelands of the Western Cape, will be Labuschagne's first match on South African soil since he was a child.
Australia's newest cricket star learnt the game in the small city of Klerksdorp, south west of Johannesburg, before he emigrated to Brisbane with his family at the age of 10.
There won't be any Labuschagnes in the crowd for Saturday's match on the south-west coast, but there will be plenty of support next week when the series moves inland for games in Bloemfontein and Potchefstroom, near where the right-hander grew up.
"Depends how many tickets there are," Labuschagne said when asked how many friends and family will be in the crowd.
"We've got a lot of family who will come to Bloemfontein and Potch. It's going to be very exciting for me, but as well for them.
"It's the first time they've probably seen me play cricket since I was a very small kid.
"Grandparents, aunties, uncles, friends, family friends, they're all coming down.
"Hopefully it'll be a nice moment for everyone."
Labuschagne hasn't been in South Africa since his honeymoon in 2017 and hasn't played a game of cricket here since 2003.
Now a proud Australian and Queenslander, he says the second and third matches of this series will be akin to playing a home Test at the Gabba.
"They saw me as a little kid just loving cricket growing up," he said, adding that his mother and possibly father will also fly from Brisbane to join the extended family in the crowd.
"They've seen my career from a distance, but haven't been able to see it unfold live.
"It's going to be a really nice moment to share that at the next two venues."
On the field, Labuschagne is determined to establish himself in Australia's one-day side after a breakthrough year in Test cricket.
The right-hander made a solid start to his ODI career in India last month and will again partner his batting ally Steve Smith in Australia's middle order against the Proteas.
"India was crazy," he said. "I loved the pressure and the atmosphere over there.
"Obviously that role at No.4 is something I want to make sure I continue to improve and make that a spot that I can continue to be successful in.
"It was disappointing that those two opportunities, I got 46 and 50, (but) I wasn't able to kick on.
"That was a learning experience for me - making sure that I time the back end of my innings right and don't pull the trigger too early."
Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020
Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
First T20: Australia won by 107 runs
Second T20: South Africa won by 12 runs
Third T20: Australia won by 97 runs
First ODI: February 29 at Paarl (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo
Second ODI: March 4 at Bloemfontein (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo
Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo