Labuschagne, Smith atop world Test batter rankings

Marnus Labuschgane has regained his status as the world's No.1-ranked men's Test batter, with Steve Smith also rising to provide an all-Australian top two.

It is the first time Australia has had two batters ranked in top two spots since Mike Hussey and Ricky Ponting in 2008.

Labuschagne's scores of 204 and 104no in Perth against West Indies in the opening NRMA Insurance Test were enough to propel him to top spot for the first time since June, knocking Joe Root off his perch.

The Queenslander is now in the box seat to end a second straight year as the world's top-ranked batter, after first gaining top spot just 20 Tests into his international career.

Meanwhile, Smith's return to second in the world comes with his highest ICC rating points since January 2021.

With his new remodelled technique, the right-hander's rise back to No.2 in the world off the back of an unbeaten 200 in Perth sent an ominous warning ahead of Australia's massive year of cricket.

"I don't think anyone can be more excited than him," coach Andrew McDonald said.

"We are excited. He works hard on his game and everyone who has seen him in the back room working on his game in the nets with Diva (Michael Di Venuto) knows that.

"The amount of hours that is invested to make that change repeatable for what he's about to embark on is incredibly impressive.

"So we're excited for him, he's excited, and him and Marnus have got off to a flying start to the summer."

The Australian pair's rise came as Root dropped back to No.4 in the world behind Babar Azam in third spot, the Englishman paying the price for missing out in the Rawalpindi run-fest where he was the only member of England's top five not to score a century.

Root made 23 in the first innings and during England's second innings of that high-scoring Test, Root faced up as a left-hander before reverting to his usual stance in an innings of 73.

Pat Cummins remains the world's top-ranked Test bowler, giving Australia the double with bat and ball.

Barring a horror December, Cummins is set to become the first Australian since Clarrie Grimmett to end four straight years as No.1 bowler in the world.

The team also remains in No.1 spot in Test cricket.

ICC Men's Test batting rankings

1. Marnus Labuschagne, Aus, 935 rating points 2. Steve Smith, Aus, 893 3. Babar Azam, Pak, 879 4. Joe Root, Eng, 876 5. Rishabh Pant, Ind, 801 6. Kane Williamson, NZ, 786 7. Usman Khawaja, Aus, 752 8. Dimuth Karunaratne, SL, 748 9. Rohit Sharma, Ind, 746 10. Daryl Mitchell, NZ, 715

ICC Men's Test bowling rankings

1. Pat Cummins, Aus, 887 rating points 2. Ravi Ashwin, Ind, 842 3. James Anderson, Eng, 840 4. Jasprit Bumrah, Ind, 828 5. Shaheen Afridi, Pak, 819 6. Kagiso Rabada, SA, 799 7. Kyle Jamieson, NZ, 788 8. Ollie Robinson, Eng, 754 9. Neil Wagner, NZ, 747 10. Mitchell Starc, Aus, 744

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v West Indies

First Test: Australia won by 164 runs

Dec 8-12: Second Test, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Marquino Mindley, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas

