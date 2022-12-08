Australia v West Indies Tests - Men

Labuschagne, Smith atop world Test batter rankings

Australia's dynamic duo have claimed the top two spots in the ICC's Test batter rankings on the back of their double-century exploits in the Perth Test

AAP

8 December 2022, 07:35 AM AEST

