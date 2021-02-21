Qantas T20 Tour of NZ 2021

Black Caps boosted by Guptill fitness

Veteran opener fit to play in series opener after recovering from a hamstring injury

Sam Ferris

21 February 2021, 02:45 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo