Perry, Campbell shine as Australia claim warm-up win

Big guns fire as Aussies cruise to warm-up win over India

Ellyse Perry made a successful return to new-ball duties as Australia cruised to a 36-run win in their 50-over warm-up match against India in Brisbane on Saturday.

Perry and 19-year-old quick Stella Campbell each claimed two wickets inside the first 15 overs of India's innings to have the visitors in early strife at 4-88, after the hosts piled on 9-278 courtesy of half-centuries to Rachael Haynes (65), Meg Lanning (59) and Beth Mooney (59).

Ashleigh Gardner (24) also got going, combining with Mooney for an important fifth-wicket stand of 63 after the Australians had slipped to 4-136 midway through their innings.

Only Alyssa Healy (8) and Perry (1) missed out among the home side's much-vaunted top six, the former slashing outside her off stump to be caught behind after facing some impressive new-ball bowling from Jhulan Goswami (2-36 off seven) and Meghna Singh (0-35 off seven), and the latter stumped after appearing to be unaware she had strayed out of her ground.

At the backend of the innings, Annabel Sutherland (20 off 14) and Georgia Wareham (17no off 15) offered India a stark warning of the sort of depth that has carried them to a world record 24 straight ODI victories.

Perry (2-38) meanwhile made up for her failure with the bat by taking the key top-order wickets of Smriti Mandhana (14) and Mithali Raj (1), as the veteran allrounder settled comfortably into a tight line and length.

At the other end, 18-year-old Darcie Brown was much looser – evidently by design – as she peppered India with short balls and engaged in a fascinating battle with 21-year-old India rookie Yastika Bhatia (41), a stylish left-hander who batted with some panache.

Campbell (3-38) was another to bowl with aggression and good pace, putting in a much-improved display from Thursday's intra-squad hit-out, and the Sydney product will be hoping it is enough to earn an ODI debut next week in Mackay.

Left-arm finger spinner Sophie Molineux (1-12) immediately found good turn and her nagging line quickly paid dividends with the wicket of Bhatia.

By that stage, India had fallen to 5-106 and despite fine rearguard efforts from Pooja Vastrakar (57) and Deepti Sharma (49no) that lifted the Indian innings, Australia powered to a strong win that will instill ever-more confidence ahead of Tuesday's ODI series opener.

CommBank Series v India

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

India Test and ODI squad: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

Sep 21: First ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

Sep 24: Second ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (D/N)

Sep 26: Third ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

Sep 30 – Oct 3: Test match, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast (D/N)

Oct 7: First T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Oct 9: Second T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Oct 10: Third T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast