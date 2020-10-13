Indian Premier League 2020

De Villiers goes bonkers in amazing IPL assault

All eyes were on Aaron Finch v Pat Cummins as Bangalore met Kolkata but South Africa's de Villiers stole centre stage with an incredible display of hitting

13 October 2020, 07:33 AM AEST

