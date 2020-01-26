KFC BBL|09

LIVE: Strikers chasing 218 after Wade's monster ton

Hobart Hurricanes post 1-217, the biggest total in Adelaide Oval's BBL history, to leave hosts with mammoth task

Cricket Network

26 January 2020, 09:00 PM AEST

