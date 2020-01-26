LIVE: Strikers chasing 218 after Wade's monster ton

Wonder Wade annihilates Strikers in maiden BBL ton

The Hobart Hurricanes have won the toss and elected to bat first in their crucial KFC BBL match against the Strikers in Adelaide.

Both teams need named unchanged sides for the Sunday evening clash with major finals implications.

The Hurricanes must win to remain any chance of qualifying for the BBL finals, while the Strikers need to win to finish in second spot and secure a double chance in the new five-team finals format.

The Strikers are riding a four-match winning streak as they chase their second BBL title in three years, while the Hurricanes have won their past two games to keep their finals hopes alive after three straight defeats had almost ended their season.

Strikers XI: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head (c), Alex Carey (wk), Jonathan Wells, Matt Short, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake

Hurricanes XI: D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (c), Mac Wright, David Miller, Ben McDermott (wk), George Bailey, James Faulkner, Clive Rose, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland