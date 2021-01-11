KFC BBL|10

Strikers roll Stars as Rashid exits Big Bash in style

Afghan spinner's swansong ends in Adelaide defeat as Melbourne slump to fourth defeat in five games

Cricket Network

11 January 2021, 10:39 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo