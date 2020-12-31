KFC BBL|10

Scorchers end 2020 on a high with first BBL10 victory

Adelaide Strikers' New Year's Eve party spoiled despite Alex Carey's heroics, as Perth notch comfortable seven-wicket win

Dave Middleton

31 December 2020, 11:57 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo