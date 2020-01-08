LIVE: Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers

Sydney Sixers have won the bat flip and elected to bowl first in their KFC BBL clash with Adelaide Strikers at the Adelaide Oval.

The Strikers are sitting in third spot on the BBL|09 ladder with seven points, while the Sixers are in second spot with 10 points, behind Melbourne Stars only on net run rate.

The two sides met just three days ago in Coffs Harbour, with Australia quick Josh Hazlewood making a rare appearance in magenta as the Sixers claimed a seven-wicket win with three balls remaining.

Just Josh'n: Hazlewood, Philippe star in Coffs conquest

Hazlewood is back again for Sydney ahead of his departure for Australia's Qantas Tour of India, with Daniel Hughes remaining stand-in skipper in the absence of new father Moises Henriques.

For the Strikers, veteran Cameron White has been dropped and recently-returned fast-bowling allrounder Michael Neser listed to bat at No.6.

Strikers XI: Jake Weatherald, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Alex Carey (c/wk), Jon Wells, Michael Neser, Cam Valente, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway, Billy Stanlake

Sixers XI: Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Hughes (c), James Vince, Justin Avendano, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Josh Hazlewood, Lloyd Pope