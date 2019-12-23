Australia A v India A T20 - Women's

Australia A cruise to T20 series sweep

Half centuries to Elyse Villani and Heather Graham set up an emphatic win for Australia A in the third and final game of the series against India A

23 December 2019, 03:15 PM AEST

