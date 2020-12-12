India Tour of Australia - Men's

India in the pink after ideal Test prep against injury-hit Aussies

Rishabh Pant raced to century in the day's final over to cap a dominant day for India's batters in their final tune-up innings before the Test series

Andrew Ramsey at the SCG

12 December 2020, 11:08 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo