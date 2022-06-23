Boland, Sangha enjoy fruitful day but Aus A face uphill task

Australia A will resume the final day of their two-week Sri Lankan tour needing another 330 runs to sweep the four-day matches after the hosts' tail wagged to set up an imposing chase.

Scott Boland again pushed his claims for a Test recall with 3-51 from 19 overs as the visitors clawed their way back into the contest during the morning session of day three, reducing Sri Lanka A to 6-99 with a lead of 175.

Boland stakes Test claim with match haul of seven

He was helped by Mark Steketee (2-55) and Jon Holland (2-85) as Australia A looked to limit the damage having conceded a 76-run first innings deficit.

But 21-year-old left-hander Nipun Dananjaya, who boasts an average of 40 with a highest score of 150no in his 11 first-class appearances to date, led the fight back for the Sri Lankans with a composed 77 from 130 balls.

His ally was Sahan Arachchige, who retired hurt midway through his innings, before returning to post 58 with five boundaries.

QUICK SINGLE Peirson shines as Australia A perish against spin threat

Australia's first innings nemesis Lakshitha Manasinghe also contributed a handy 25 (26) while leg-spinner Suminda Lakshan finished 30 not out as Sri Lanka A were bowled out for 290 in their second innings with their last four wickets adding 191 runs.

That set Australia A a fourth innings chase of 367 on a wearing pitch at Mahinda Rajapaksha Stadium in Hambantota and they lost Queensland opener Matt Renshaw for a golden duck in the third over of the innings.

Skipper Marcus Harris (11no) and South Australian Henry Hunt (20no) negotiated the remaining overs until stumps without further loss and the Australians will start day four 1-37 facing an uphill battle to haul in target.

Peirson hanger removes dangerous Samarawickrama

Boland, who also took four wickets in the first innings, got the day off to the perfect start for the tourists as he claimed Mohamed Shiraz (7) and Nuwanidu Fernando (0) in the space of 13 balls when they both feathered edges through to wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson.

Peirson then took a stunning diving catch down the leg-side off the bowling of Steketee to remove the dangerous Test-capped Sadeera Samarawickrama for 20.

Holland picked up his second wicket of the innings shortly after with Sri Lanka A skipper Kamindu Mendis bowled for 48.

Tanveer Sangha finished the Aus A tour with nine wickets // SLC

Young NSW leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha, who finished with nine wickets across the four-match 'A' tour, was the next to breakthrough 73 runs later when he had Manasinghe trapped in front.

The 20-year-old claimed the next two wickets of top-scorer Dananjaya and Arachchige to finish with 3-53 from 16 overs before Boland returned to wrap up the Sri Lanka A innings with his third wicket of Dilshan Madushanka.

Qantas Tour of Sri Lanka, 2022

June 7: Australia won first T20 by 10 wickets

June 8: Australia won second T20 by three wickets

June 11: Sri Lanka won third T20 by four wickets

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

June 14: Australia won first ODI by two wickets (DLS)

June 16: Sri Lanka won second ODI by 26 runs (DLS)

June 19: Sri Lanka won third ODI by six wickets

June 21: Sri Lanka won fourth ODI by four runs

June 24: Fifth ODI, Colombo, 7pm AEST

Sri Lanka Test squad (provisional): Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya De Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Mohamed Shiraz, Shiran Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lakshitha Rasanjana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suminda Lakshan

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

June 29 - July 3: First Test, Galle, 2.30pm AEST

July 8-12: Second Test, Galle, 2.30pm AEST

All Sri Lanka v Australia international fixtures will be screened live on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Australia A fixtures

Australia A squad: Scott Boland, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nic Maddinson, Nathan McAndrew, Todd Murphy, Jimmy Peirson, Josh Philippe, Matt Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Mark Steketee

Sri Lanka A one-day squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Udara, Lasith Croospulle, Oshada Fernando, Pabasara Waduge, Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Janitha Liyanage, Sahan Arachchi, Pulina Tharanga, Dunith Wellalage, Dananjaya Lakshan, Shiran Fernando (will not play due to injury), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Nishan Madushka, Ashen Daniel,Nisala Tharaka

June 8: Australia A won by seven wickets

June 10: Sri Lanka A won by four wickets

June 14-17: Australia A won by 68 runs

June 21-24: four-day match v Sri Lanka A, Hambantota