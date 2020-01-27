Lanning, Perry star as Aussies make Showgrounds their own

Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry have produced an ominous display in Australia’s first formal hit-out ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, powering their side to an emphatic warm-up win over a Cricket Australia XI in Sydney.

Batting first at Sydney Showgrounds Stadium – the venue that will host Australia’s opening World Cup match against India on February 21 – Lanning struck a brilliant unbeaten 93 from 66 deliveries, while Perry hammered 65 from 39 before being dismissed from the final ball of the innings.

Australia’s total of 3-184 proved more than enough, with Perry (1-3) and Megan Schutt (1-1) making early inroads before leg-spinner Georgia Wareham picked up three scalps as the CA XI were restricted to 9-85 from their 20 overs.

While Australia will play India and England in the CommBank T20I Tri-Series beginning Friday before turning their attention fully to the upcoming World Cup, this hit-out at Sydney Showgrounds presented a major opportunity for the defending champions.

Australia had never previously played at the venue, which has hosted just a handful of Rebel WBBL matches, and were understandably eager to take a close look at the pitch.

With that in mind, Lanning’s squad arrived two hours early on Monday for a center-wicket hit-out ahead of the CA XI match, as they made the most of their only chance to play at the ground ahead of that World Cup opener against India.

It could prove to be invaluable experience, given the Showgrounds pitch has a reputation for generally being dry and slow, much like those in the subcontinent, and with India looming as one of the strongest challengers for the title.

While Alyssa Healy (1) fell early to a full toss from CA XI off-spinner Molly Strano, and fellow opener Beth Mooney never quite got going before being dismissed for a 12-ball 16, Lanning and Perry made batting on the Showgrounds surface – the same one that saw Perth Scorchers kept to 4-99 from 15 overs in a rain-affected KFC BBL game the previous night – look simple.

Lanning was in a savage mood from ball one, eager to atone for an uncharacteristic string of low scores in domestic 50-over cricket for Victoria.

She brought up a half-century from just 30 deliveries and continued her attack, punishing anything loose from the CA XI attack and shaking her fist in frustration on the rare occasions she missed out.

Perry signaled her intent as she found the boundary first ball, the Australian innings quickly becoming a run-fest as she and Lanning piled on 108 runs in 12.2 overs.

Perry’s half-century came from 33 deliveries as she found the boundary 11 times before holing out to the bowling of Belinda Vakarewa from the final ball of the innings.

Lanning, dropped on the boundary in the penultimate over in what was otherwise a near-faultless innings, finished unbeaten on 93, having found the rope 13 times.

In a tough innings for the CA XI bowlers, WBBL leading wicker-taker Strano stood out with figures of 1-22 from her four overs.

In reply, new-ball pair Perry and Schutt proved almost unplayable, leaking just four runs between them in the first four overs, before Australia rolled through a strong CA XI batting line-up featuring the likes of Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson and Heather Graham – all players who would have been in the reckoning for the World Cup squad.

The world’s top-ranked T20I bowler Schutt struck in the first over to have Josie Dooley trapped lbw for a golden duck and regular wickets continued to fall, Perry and Wareham joining the action as Patterson (2), Graham (1), Phoebe Litchfield (4) and Annabel Sutherland (2) all fell for single digits.

Sophie Molineux (1-9 from two) picked up a wicket in her return to the national squad, bowling McGrath for a fighting 22, while Wareham collected 3-14 from her four.

Only 17-year-old Hannah Darlington managed to get the better of the Australian attack, striking an impressive 39no from 34 deliveries.

Twelve members of Australia’s 15-player World Cup squad took part in the match - Sutherland lining up for the CA XI – with Ashleigh Gardner sidelined with concussion while Erin Burns and Tayla Vlaeminck continued their recoveries from knee injuries.

The Australian squad will travel to Canberra on Tuesday to continue their preparations for their opening match of the tri-series against England on Saturday, while the players involved with the CA XI will take the field for the Governor-General's XI against India at Drummoyne Oval on Tuesday night.

CommBank T20I tri-series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

First T20I: January 31, India v England, Manuka Oval

Second T20I: February 1, Australia v England, Manuka Oval

Third T20I: February 2, Australia v India, Manuka Oval

Fourth T20I: February 7, India v England, Junction Oval

Fifth T20I: February 8, Australia v India

Sixth T20I: February 9, Australia v England

Final: February 12, Junction Oval

* All matches will be broadcast on the Seven Network and Fox Cricket, live stream on Kayo and the CA Live app or listen on ABC Grandstand

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Warm-ups

February 15: Australia v West Indies, Allan Border Field

February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval

Tournament

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1, SCG

March 5: Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network