Australia v Cricket Australia XI - Women's

Lanning, Perry star as Aussies make Showgrounds their own

Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry set the tone with fast fifties before the Australian bowlers made light work of the CA XI

Laura Jolly at Sydney Showgrounds Stadium

27 January 2020, 08:54 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo