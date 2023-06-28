Men's Ashes 2023

Smith class, Head fireworks give Australia ascendancy

Australia were sent in to bat by England at Lord's but finished day one in a strong position after half-centuries to Steve Smith, David Warner and Travis Head

Andrew Ramsey at Lord's

28 June 2023, 11:59 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo