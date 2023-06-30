Men's Ashes 2023

Australia build sizeable lead after Bazball backfire

Australia pushed their lead out to 221 runs when rain forced an early stumps on day three at Lord’s, following England’s capitulation in the morning session

Andrew Ramsey at Lord's

30 June 2023, 11:59 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

