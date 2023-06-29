Men's Ashes 2023

Calf concern for Lyon with Lord's Test delicately poised

Australia bounced out three of England's top order but the visitors have a serious injury concern with veteran spinner Nathan Lyon leaving the field with a calf injury

Andrew Ramsey at Lord's

29 June 2023, 11:59 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

