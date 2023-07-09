Men's Ashes 2023

England sneak home, another Ashes classic at Headingley

Headingley has delivered another Ashes nail-biter with Harry Brook's fearless 75 edging England home by three wickets to keep the series alive

Andrew Ramsey at Headingley

9 July 2023, 11:59 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

