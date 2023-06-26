Women's Ashes - Test

Gardner's super spell swings Test in Australia's favour

Off-spinner strikes three times in three overs to leave visitors needing five wickets for victory on final day

Laura Jolly at Trent Bridge

26 June 2023, 06:00 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

