Runs flow for England after Sutherland's brilliant century

Beaumont responds with first Test ton after Sutherland's epic

Annabel Sutherland showed why she is one of Australia's brightest prospects with a record-breaking century on day two at Trent Bridge, before Tammy Beaumont's maiden hundred thrust the hosts firmly back into the contest by stumps.

Sutherland's unbeaten 137 helped Australia to a hefty first-innings total of 473, but it was the hosts who dominated the final session to reach 2-218 at stumps as Beaumont became just the second woman to hit a century in all three formats.

QUICK SINGLE Sutherland in rare air with incredible Test ton from No.8

England will resume on Saturday trailing Australia by 255 runs with Beaumont unbeaten on 100 and Natalie Sciver-Brunt on 41.

The tourists were left to rue several missed chances and some wayward bowling during a 115-run second-wicket stand between Beaumont and England skipper Heather Knight (57).

Beaumont was given a life on four when Phoebe Litchfield grassed a tough diving chance off the bowling of Darcie Brown, before the introduction of Sutherland to the attack immediately procured the wicket of opening partner Emma Lamb.

Sophie Ecclestone claimed her maiden five-wicket haul in Tests // Getty

But once Beaumont settled, she took control, hitting 10 boundaries on her way to fifty off 75 balls.

Australia missed another chance to remove the opener on 61; she edged a delivery from Alana King onto her own foot which lobbed up to Litchfield at short leg, but when the appeal was turned down skipper Alyssa Healy opted not to review.

Knight's half-century came in the final hour of the day off 85 deliveries, but the England captain had to depart shortly after for 57 when Ashleigh Gardner found the edge and Healy did the rest of the work behind the stumps.

Sciver-Brunt went on the attack in the final overs, punishing anything loose from Gardner and King to race to 41 off 44 balls, while Beaumont ran a speedy two on the final ball of the penultimate over of the day to bring up her first Test century off 152 deliveries.

Sciver-Brunt went on the attack in the final session // Getty

Beaumont, who already has nine ODI hundreds and one T20I ton to her name, joins Knight as the only women to have hit a century in all international formats.

The first session belonged to Sutherland, who struck the fastest Test century by an Australian woman as she brought up her maiden international hundred before lunch.

Batting at No.8 in a deep Australian line-up, Sutherland resumed on 39 on Friday morning and brought up triple figures less than two hours later.

She had seen off a tricky period late on the opening day after arriving in the middle with Australia 6-238, and settled into her work on Friday morning to reach her first international half-century in any format from 100 deliveries.

Looking rock solid and confident against the red ball, Sutherland then hit the accelerator, with her next 50 runs coming off 48 balls as she became the third woman to hit a Test ton batting at No.8.

Her 148-ball ton is the fourth-fastest recorded in women's Tests – and the fastest by an Australian, beating Jill Kennare’s 156-ball ton against England in 1984.

By lunch, she had moved to 116 not out to claim the highest Test score by a No.8, passing Karen Price's 104no and Chamani Seneviratna's 105no.

Sutherland smashes record-breaking maiden century

Sutherland ensured Australia posted a mammoth first-innings total of 473 after Healy won the toss and elected to bat first.

Having resumed at 7-328 on Friday morning they added another 111 runs for the loss of one wicket in the morning session to go into lunch at 8-439.

The Victorian reached the milestone with a flick to deep midwicket for four, removing her helmet and gesturing towards her delighted teammates on the pavilion balcony.

Australia added 235 runs for their final four wickets, including a 95-run ninth-wicket stand between Sutherland and Kim Garth.

Sutherland eventually ran out of batting partners, finishing unbeaten on 137 from 184 balls with 16 fours and a six as Australia were bowled out for 473.

Sophie Ecclestone was rewarded for a marathon bowling effort with her first Test five-wicket haul as she collected the final two Australian wickets.

Ecclestone, the only specialist spinner in the England attack, bowled 46.2 of the 124.2 overs England spent in the field for across the first two days.

Perry, McGrath stand tall as Ecclestone leads fight back

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt

Test: June 22-26 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11am local (8pm AEST)

First T20I: July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.35pm (3.35am July 2 AEST)

Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 6 AEST)

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)