LIVE: Knight shines to take England to 4-156

Jonassen pulls off brilliant direct-hit runout

Captain Heather Knight blazed a stunning 78 from 45 balls to rescue England as the visitors posted 4-156 against Australia in their CommBank T20I Tri-Series match in Canberra.

The English were 3-39 in the ninth over before Knight and Fran Wilson (39no off 28) teamed up for a superb stand of 115 in just 11 overs.

Ellyse Perry was the pick of the bowlers with 1-9 from her four overs, while Megan Schutt was uncharacteristically expensive in going for 1-40.

Teenage allrounder Annabel Sutherland bowled the third over of the innings, and finished with 0-23 from two overs after Australia won the toss in oppressive heat at Manuka Oval.

AUS XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt #AUSvENG February 1, 2020

ENG XI: Amy Jones (wk), Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Fran Wilson, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn #AUSvENG February 1, 2020

Sutherland, an 18-year-old pace-bowling allrounder who only finished high school last November, was presented with Australia T20I cap No.53 by former Aussie batter and current CA high performance coach Leah Poulton ahead of the coin toss on Saturday, as proud parents James – the former CA chief executive – and Heidi watched on.

The Victorian teenager will form a four-pronged pace attack for Australia in their first match since last October, alongside Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt and Delissa Kimmince.

Powerful allrounder Ashleigh Gardner takes her place in the side after recovering from concussion suffered at training last Sunday, one of three spinners alongside Jess Jonassen and Georgia Wareham.

England, who are looking to bounce back after suffering a final-over, five-wicket defeat to India in Friday's tri-series opener, have made one change to their side, with Freya Davies coming in for quick Anya Shrubsole, who managed to bowl just two overs after suffering a foot injury against India.

Sutherland was something of a surprise inclusion in Australia's squad for the tri-series and the upcoming T20 World Cup, but has long been on the radar of national selectors having been part of the National Performance Squad – where she trained under Poulton – for the last two years, while she has also toured with Australia's Under-19s and Australia A.

#CmonAussie pic.twitter.com/dUYKzsOfuO What a moment! Huge congratulations to 18-year-old allrounder Annabel Sutherland who will make her T20I debut for Australia today 👏 #AUSvENG February 1, 2020

Ahead of the tri-series, Perry predicted the future would hold big things for her new teammate.

"It's huge," Perry told cricket.com.au of Sutherland's potential.

"She's already fulfilled a lot of that potential and it's scary to think how much further she can go.

"She's a wonderful athlete, she's got a great build, she bowls fast and into the wicket and is able to swing it.

"She's a very, very classy batter, plays essentially around the whole ground already.

"To think that she's only had such a small amount of experience at this level, but she already looks capable and comfortable.

"Time is only going to make her better … I'm really pumped that she's getting the opportunity when she is, because I think she could be one of the best we've ever produced."

The tri-series is the perfect preparation for all three teams ahead of the World Cup, which begins on February 21 when Australia play India at Sydney Showgrounds Stadium.

CommBank T20I tri-series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

First T20I: January 31, India beat England by five wickets

Second T20I: February 1, Australia v England, Manuka Oval

Third T20I: February 2, Australia v India, Manuka Oval

Fourth T20I: February 7, India v England, Junction Oval

Fifth T20I: February 8, Australia v India

Sixth T20I: February 9, Australia v England

Final: February 12, Junction Oval

* All matches will be broadcast on the Seven Network and Fox Cricket, live stream on Kayo and the CA Live app or listen on ABC Grandstand

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Warm-ups

February 15: Australia v West Indies, Allan Border Field

February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval

Tournament

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1, SCG

March 5: Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network